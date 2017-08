BANGKOK — The much awaited 10-year visa for foreign retirees is now available, the top commander of the immigration police said Wednesday, though staff seem to be unaware of the announcement.

Lt. Gen. Natthathorn Prohsunthorn said the new visa will come in two installments of five years each. It can be issued for foreigners from 14 countries who meet set conditions, such as having three million baht in bank account.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English