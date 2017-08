Police have charged two foreigners with fraud after they obtained money from a Syrian man in exchange for falsely claiming they could secure the release of his son, who had been detained for overstaying his tourist visa.

Metropolitan police commissioner Pol Lt General Sanit Mahatavorn named the detained men as Kazan Wakew, 27, from Syria, and a Lebanese man known only as Basel. A third suspect, Islam Ahmed, 32, from Egypt, was still at large, he said.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation