A tuk-tuk driver was crushed to death by his own vehicle after a six-wheel truck crashed into him on Rama II Road in Samut Songkhram’s Muang district on Friday morning.

The 11am crash sent 60-year-old Winai Sae-jiew flying out of the vehicle into a flooded roadside only for him to be crushed by his own vehicle that plunged into the ditch after him.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation