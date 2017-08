A Syrian man has filed a complaint with the Justice Ministry, alleging that a group of foreigners and Lumpini police had extorted money from him.

Alhalabee Yasser met Pol Colonel Dusadee Arayawut, deputy permanent secretary for justice, to complain that a group of men demanded more than Bt600,000 in exchange for not prosecuting him for overstaying his visa, and to obtain the freedom of his son who had been detained by immigration police.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation