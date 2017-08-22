Tuesday, August 22, 2017
New traffic tickets to be introduced in December

Thailand Police Highway Patrol Toyota Camry VVTi
The Royal Thai Police will introduce the use of new traffic tickets within 120 days as of Aug 18 when an announcement of the new traffic tickets was published in the Royal Gazette.

According to Pol Col Krisana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the RTP, there are three types of new traffic tickets:

– Type 1 is handwritten and issued by a traffic policeman to a traffic violator and it is good for seven days to substitute the driving license.
– Type 2 is mailed to the traffic violator after he/she was caught by surveillance cameras in the act of violating traffic law
– Type 3 is E-ticket which is issued electronically.

