A 24-year-old British tourist fell to her death from a hotel in downtown Songkhla’s Hat Yai district early on Friday morning.

Following the 5.30am report of a woman’s fatal fall, police and rescue workers rushed to the scene in an alley between two hotels on Sanehanusourn Road. They found the woman’s body with a broken neck and other broken bones caused by the severe impact of the fall, said police.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation