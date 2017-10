LAMPANG — Public health officials in Lampang province were preparing to file charges Tuesday against an unlicensed beauty clinic which conducted a breast augmentation on a young transgender woman who died the next day.

An autopsy found that Jiratchaya Kampoon died Sunday night of brain asphyxia after a lung collapsed, according to Prasert Kitsuwanrat, a physician with the Lampang Public Health Office.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English