Winter will start two weeks late in Thailand and will be less cold than usual

The Meteorological Department will announce the start of winter early next week, about two weeks later than usual, as cool winds remain weak and temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual throughout the season.

Winter Begins in Thailand

Somkhuan Tonjan, head of the department’s central weather forecast sub-division, said rains would continue in the upper parts of the country until Sunday amid weakening cool winds. Easterly and southeasterly winds as well as high humidity would prevail in Greater Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

