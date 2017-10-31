‘Toon Bodyslam’ arrives in Betong to begin his longest 2,191-km charity run to Mae Sai tomorrow

Bodyslam lead singer Artivara Kongmalai and his team arrived in Betong district of Yala province yesterday (Oct 30) to begin his 2,191 kilometre charity run from this southermost district to Mae Sai, the northernmost district of the country in Chiang Rai province.

Calling his longest charity run the “Step by Step for 11 Hospitals across the Country”, Toon or Artiwara Kongmalai said he was determined to make this run the “longest step” in his life, and intended to raise up to 700 million baht from the public to devote to these hospitals.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS