CHANTHABURI: Police have arrested a suspect after a lone man wielding a long knife robbed two gold shops in Muang district three days apart.

Wutthipong Somsa-nor, 31, was apprehended at a house in tambon Tha Chang in Muang district and several gold necklaces seized when police raided the premises on Monday night, Thai media reported.

