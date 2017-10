The temperature on top of Doi Inthanon mountain plunged three degrees to 6 degrees Celcius early on Tuesday, the Doi Inthanon park chief said.

On Monday the temperature at the top of the popular tourist attraction was 9C, but it was recorded at 6C on Tuesday morning, said Rung Hiranwong, chief of the Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai’s Jom Thong district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation