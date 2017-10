The Meteorological Department on Sunday warned residents in 10 provinces of the lower Central Plains and the South to brace for heavy downpours and strong winds over coming days.

Wanchai Sakudomchai, its director-general, said severe rain and strong winds will hit much of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi over the next few days.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ANUCHA CHAROENPO & APINYA WIPATAYOTIN

BANGKOK POST