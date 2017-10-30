Monday, October 30, 2017
Home > News > Provinces gearing up for Loy Kratong Festival

Provinces gearing up for Loy Kratong Festival

Artistic Krathongs for the Loy Krathong Festival in Thailand
MAE HONG SON, 30 October 2017 (NNT) – Many provinces are putting in place safety measures to ensure that this year’s Loy Kratong Festival will be peaceful and safe.

In Mae Hong Son province, police officers have been deployed to entertainment venues, bus stations and various communities to prevent crime occurring ahead of the festival. Security checkpoints have been set up in several places to keep drugs and dangerous items at bay.

