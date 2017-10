The Immigration Bureau (IB) has nabbed two Nigerian nationals and an Indian man in Bangkok for allegedly running romance scams.

The IB on Thursday announced that two Nigerians — Lawrence Osita Nwaenyi, 32, and Peter Stanley Chukwuebuka, 33 — were arrested at a condominium in Prawet district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST