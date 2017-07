Four members of a “Nigerian scam” gang have been arrested by the immigration police for allegedly duping several victims of over ten million baht in Thailand.

The alleged scammers were identified as Anthony Chicha, a 27-year old Zambian; Mohammed Mansana, a 33-year old Sierra Leonean, 32-year old Victor Uzoho Ndubuisi and 26-year old David Uzoho Reginald, both Nigerians.

By Thai PBS