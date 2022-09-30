September 30, 2022

Body in suitcase found in Nakhon Phanom might be missing Lao businesswoman

The Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom

The Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom province. Photo: Oatz.




NAKHON PHANOM: An unidentified murder victim found in a suitcase in the Mekong River might be a Lao businesswoman missing from Vientiane since last week, relatives told police after seeing photos of her clothes.

The dead woman was found on Wednesday in That Phanom district.

