Body in suitcase found in Nakhon Phanom might be missing Lao businesswoman









NAKHON PHANOM: An unidentified murder victim found in a suitcase in the Mekong River might be a Lao businesswoman missing from Vientiane since last week, relatives told police after seeing photos of her clothes.

The dead woman was found on Wednesday in That Phanom district.

Pattanapong Sripiachai

BANGKOK POST

