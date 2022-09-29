64 Thai alleged scam call centre workers deported from Cambodia









64 Thai nationals, who allegedly worked for Chinese-funded call centre scam operators in Cambodia, were deported back to Thailand yesterday (Wednesday) by Cambodian authorities.

The 39 men and 26 women were sent back over the border through the immigration checkpoint at Ban Khlong Luek, in the Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

