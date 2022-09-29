September 29, 2022

Senior police transferred over 2 cases on Koh Samui

Five senior police on Koh Samui have been transferred over two criminal cases under investigation on the island – the extortion of a Russian couple and misconduct by an officer who allegdly demanded sex with a woman in return for the release of her arrested husband.

Pol Maj Gen Sathit Phonphinit, chief of Surat Thani police, signed the order transferring the five senior police officers pending fact-finding probes into the two cases. The order was signed on Tuesday and took effect on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST



