September 27, 2022

Six alleged foreign ‘gangsters’, including Russian, German, and Kazakh nationals, wanted by Samui police for reportedly extorting Russian tourists for crypto currency

56 mins ago TN
Narrow street in Koh Samui

A busy narrow street in Koh Samui. Photo: Martin Wölfle / flickr.




A group of alleged foreign “gangsters” was wanted by Samui Police on Monday, September 26th, after reportedly threatening and extorting a Russian man for crypto currency.

The officials began investigation following complaints of a Russian couple, Evgenii and Ekaterna, who claimed that they were approached and threatened by a group of six Russian, German, and Kazakh nationals while they were at a coffee shop on September 15th.

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News



