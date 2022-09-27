Six alleged foreign ‘gangsters’, including Russian, German, and Kazakh nationals, wanted by Samui police for reportedly extorting Russian tourists for crypto currency









A group of alleged foreign “gangsters” was wanted by Samui Police on Monday, September 26th, after reportedly threatening and extorting a Russian man for crypto currency.

The officials began investigation following complaints of a Russian couple, Evgenii and Ekaterna, who claimed that they were approached and threatened by a group of six Russian, German, and Kazakh nationals while they were at a coffee shop on September 15th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





