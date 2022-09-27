September 27, 2022

Four people arrested in Wichit allegedly involved in online investment scam

49 mins ago TN
House and electrical wires located on a street in Wichit, Phuket

House and electrical wires located on a street in Wichit, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин. CC BY 3.0.




Four suspects have been arrested in Wichit who were allegedly involved in an online investment scam.

A press conference was held at the Region 8 Police Station base in Phuket today (September 27th) led by the Region 8 Police Commander Lieutenant General Amphon Buarabphon.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

View of Patong Beach in Phuket

Three foreign tourists rescued after getting stuck in a rip current near Patong Beach

1 day ago TN
The Siam Commercial Bank building in Phuket

Thailand Seriously Bids to host Expo 2028 in Phuket

5 days ago TN
Paragliding, the adventure of flying a paraglider

78-year-old foreigner seriously injured after paragliding fall in Rawai

7 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Supreme Court of Justice of Thailand

General Prayut Acquitted of Alleged Authority Abuse against Protesters

23 mins ago TN
Ukrainian soldier during the crisis in Ukraine

Putin plans to announce on Friday the annexation of Ukrainian territories that have held referendums

31 mins ago TN
Mun Bon Dam reservoir in Khok Krachai subdistrict in Khon Buri District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

1 dead, 2 missing at Korat dam reservoir

39 mins ago TN
House and electrical wires located on a street in Wichit, Phuket

Four people arrested in Wichit allegedly involved in online investment scam

49 mins ago TN
Narrow street in Koh Samui

Six alleged foreign ‘gangsters’, including Russian, German, and Kazakh nationals, wanted by Samui police for reportedly extorting Russian tourists for crypto currency

56 mins ago TN