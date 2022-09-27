Four people arrested in Wichit allegedly involved in online investment scam
Four suspects have been arrested in Wichit who were allegedly involved in an online investment scam.
A press conference was held at the Region 8 Police Station base in Phuket today (September 27th) led by the Region 8 Police Commander Lieutenant General Amphon Buarabphon.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
