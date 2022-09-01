September 27, 2022

1 dead, 2 missing at Korat dam reservoir

39 mins ago TN
Mun Bon Dam reservoir in Khok Krachai subdistrict in Khon Buri District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Mun Bon Dam reservoir in Khok Krachai subdistrict in Khon Buri District, Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: jacmwpompe. CC BY-SA 3.0.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A woman was found dead and two others – a boy and his mother – were still missing after the three went out on a boat across the reservoir of the Mun Bon dam in Khon Buri district on Monday and disappeared.

The incident was subsequently reported to Oraya Luangkrathok, the kamnan of tambon Chorakhehin.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST



Tags:

