Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima









Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand

Khao Yai National Park is a national park in Southern Isan, in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. The park include parts of Saraburi, Prachinburi, and Nakhon Nayok Provinces. Established in 1962, Khao Yai was Thailand’s first national park. Today it is the second largest national park in Thailand and, in 2005, the area along with the surrounding Dong Phaya Yen mountains was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Climate of Khao Yai

The lower regions of the park seem to be around 350m above sea level. Even at this altitude and in general throughout the park you will find a more attractive climate than in nearby Bangkok. The average day temperature throughout the year is around 23°C.

As for most areas in Thailand the year is split into three seasons. There is a hot season, cold season and a rainy season.

The Hot Season lasts from March through April. The day temperatures can be a bit above the annual average but it is still very pleasant due to the higher altitudes.

After the Hot Season the Rainy Season starts. This lasts from May till October. You will find many days with rain. Average day temperatures are still high but humidity also increases.

The Cold Season lasts from November till February. During this time the day temperatures are pleasantly in the low twenties. Night time might require a sweater as temperatures will drop further.

Activities and things to see in Khao Yai National Park

Visit some of the spectacular waterfalls. They might not be the largest you have seen but the scenery is simply stunning. During the Hot Season some waterfalls might be almost dry. The Rainy Season is the best time to see spectacular falls. During the months of June, July, August they can have plenty of water. Under these wet conditions flora also will be at its best.

Discover the wildlife of Khao Yai ranging from Asian Elephants to Pig-tailed Macaques and White-handed Gibbons to real Flying Dragons.

