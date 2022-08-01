Nok Air plane which slid off runway on Saturday sustains damage to landing gear









Workers have been using heavy equipment to move the Nok Air Boeing 737-800, which is partially blocking the runway of Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai international airport, after it was discovered that the plane’s landing gear had broken and become embedded in the ground.

The airport’s Director, Sqn.Ldr. Somchanok Tiamtiabrat, said today (Monday) that Nok Air, which is responsible for moving the plane, has deployed men and heavy machinery to do the job, adding that a road has had to be built to allow the heavy lifting gear to be placed under the plane to lift it.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





