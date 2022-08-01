August 1, 2022

Nok Air plane which slid off runway on Saturday sustains damage to landing gear

Nok Air Boeing 737-800 taxiing for departure at Khon Kaen Airport

Nok Air Boeing 737-800 taxiing for departure at Khon Kaen Airport. Photo: Alec Wilson / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Workers have been using heavy equipment to move the Nok Air Boeing 737-800, which is partially blocking the runway of Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai international airport, after it was discovered that the plane’s landing gear had broken and become embedded in the ground.

The airport’s Director, Sqn.Ldr. Somchanok Tiamtiabrat, said today (Monday) that Nok Air, which is responsible for moving the plane, has deployed men and heavy machinery to do the job, adding that a road has had to be built to allow the heavy lifting gear to be placed under the plane to lift it.

