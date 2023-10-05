Thai Interior Ministry Tightens Gun Controls in Wake of Bangkok Shootout

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Interior has instructed the Department of Local Administration to suspend issuing gun permits to the general public.

Two arrested in Yala for allegedly selling modified gun to Siam Paragon shooter

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the move was taken after considering that the nation already has legal frameworks to safeguard and ensure the safety of its citizens. This came following the recent shootout incident in Bangkok.

Thus, there is not an apparent need for the public to possess or carry firearms openly. Those currently possessing firearms are urged to store them securely, out of reach of others, even within their own families. The objective is to follow the law strictly in matters of possession and carrying of firearms.

