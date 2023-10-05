October 5, 2023

Thai Interior Ministry Tightens Gun Controls in Wake of Bangkok Shootout

TN October 5, 2023 0
Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok

Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok. Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Interior has instructed the Department of Local Administration to suspend issuing gun permits to the general public.

Two arrested in Yala for allegedly selling modified gun to Siam Paragon shooter

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the move was taken after considering that the nation already has legal frameworks to safeguard and ensure the safety of its citizens. This came following the recent shootout incident in Bangkok.

Thus, there is not an apparent need for the public to possess or carry firearms openly. Those currently possessing firearms are urged to store them securely, out of reach of others, even within their own families. The objective is to follow the law strictly in matters of possession and carrying of firearms.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Banknotes of the United States dollar

The American Economy On A Tense Rope

Isidoros Karderinis October 5, 2023 0
Floods in Thailand, river overflowed its banks

Thai PM Srettha to follow up on flood situation in northeastern provinces

TN October 5, 2023 0
Gondola in Venice, Italy

Thailand, ASEAN, Italy to boost economic ties, with SDGs as focus

TN October 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok

Thai Interior Ministry Tightens Gun Controls in Wake of Bangkok Shootout

TN October 5, 2023 0
Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand

Two arrested in Yala for allegedly selling modified gun to Siam Paragon shooter

TN October 5, 2023 0
Banknotes of the United States dollar

The American Economy On A Tense Rope

Isidoros Karderinis October 5, 2023 0
Floods in Thailand, river overflowed its banks

Thai PM Srettha to follow up on flood situation in northeastern provinces

TN October 5, 2023 0
Gondola in Venice, Italy

Thailand, ASEAN, Italy to boost economic ties, with SDGs as focus

TN October 5, 2023 0