July 31, 2022

Emerald Cave (Tham Morakot), Koh Muk

8 hours ago TN
Emerald Cave (Tham Morakot) in Koh Muk

Emerald Cave (Tham Morakot) in Koh Muk. Photo: ironypoisoning.




Tham Morakot Cave or Emerald Cave is located on the island of Koh Muk in Trang province, in southern Thailand.

The water in this cave is said to be ‘magical’ thanks to the bright emerald green hue that forms when sunlight hits it at just the right angle. Visitors have to pass through a small passageway that can only be accessed at low tide.

Tham Morakot, in Thai ถ้ำมรกต, is a popular cave on the west coast of Koh Muk island, famous for its glistening white beaches.

© www.adventureinthailand.com



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

A Christmas tree at Terminal 21 Korat

Shopping Malls in Thailand

8 hours ago TN
Wat Pa Phu Kon in Udon Thani

Wat Pa Phu Kon, Udon Thani

8 hours ago TN
Tesco Lotus Pahonyonthin

Supermarkets in Thailand

8 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Emerald Cave (Tham Morakot) in Koh Muk

Emerald Cave (Tham Morakot), Koh Muk

8 hours ago TN
Wat Pa Phu Kon in Udon Thani

Wat Pa Phu Kon, Udon Thani

8 hours ago TN
Wat Si Khun Mueang in Nong Bua Lam Phu

Wat Si Khun Mueang in Nong Bua Lam Phu

8 hours ago TN
A road in Khao Yai National Park

Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima

8 hours ago TN
The Mekong River and the Golden Triangle

Golden Triangle in Chiang Rai

8 hours ago TN