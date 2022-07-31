Emerald Cave (Tham Morakot), Koh Muk









Tham Morakot Cave or Emerald Cave is located on the island of Koh Muk in Trang province, in southern Thailand.

The water in this cave is said to be ‘magical’ thanks to the bright emerald green hue that forms when sunlight hits it at just the right angle. Visitors have to pass through a small passageway that can only be accessed at low tide.

Tham Morakot, in Thai ถ้ำมรกต, is a popular cave on the west coast of Koh Muk island, famous for its glistening white beaches.

© www.adventureinthailand.com

