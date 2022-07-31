July 31, 2022

Wat Pa Phu Kon, Udon Thani

8 hours ago TN
Wat Pa Phu Kon in Udon Thani

Wat Pa Phu Kon in Udon Thani. Photo: icon0com / PxHere.




If you are looking to visit some of the less crowded places in Thailand, Wat Pa Phu Kon will be one of your choices. Getting away from it all will be your only concern.

Wat Pa Phu Kon, located in the Na Yung-Nam Som National Forest Reserve in Nam Som District, Udon Thani, northeastern Thailand, is a true oasis of peace. This temple was designed for monks to practice meditation and improve their mental development.

Inside the temple you will find a white marble Buddha lying on its side, twenty metres long.

Wat Pa Phu Phu Kon was built between 2010 and 2013. The construction cost around 320 million Thai baht, and the funds used for the construction were donated by a Thai donor in honour of the revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

© www.adventureinthailand.com



