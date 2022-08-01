August 1, 2022

Quick Investigation Ordered into Fatal Bridge Collapse in Samut Sakhon

Thai ambulance

SAMUT SAKHON, Aug 1 (TNA) – The governor of Samut Sakhon province ordered quick investigation into the cause of the U-turn bridge collapse that killed two people and injured two others on Rama II Road in front of Vibharam Samutsakhon Hospital.

The tragedy happened at the 34th kilometer marker of the road in Muang district at about 8.30pm yesterday (July 31). The U-turn bridge had been closed for repair. Its beam fell on to vehicles that were using the Bangkok-bound express lanes of the road.

