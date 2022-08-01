August 1, 2022

House Committee Reviews Air Force Appeal for F-35 Jets

42 mins ago TN
Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II

Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II. Photo: Alan Wilson / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – A House committee will soon decide on whether to accept an appeal by the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) against a sub-committee’s decision to cut its purchase of two F-35A fighter jets valued at 7.38 billion baht from the government’s fiscal budget for 2023.

In his capacity as vice chairman of the subcommittee, Yuttapong Charasathien, a Pheu Thai Party representative for Maha Sarakham, ruled on Sunday (31 July) that the committee is investigating the matter but has not yet revised its initial decision.

The air force informed the committee that timing on the procurement is crucial if it is to avoid a backlog of orders from its international counterparts.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Tags: , ,

