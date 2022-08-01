One dead, one injured in Phuket Town night club shooting after clubgoer allegedly attacks guard with a sword

Street at night in Old Phuket Town. Photo: Joachim Hillestad. CC BY 3.0.









A 27-year-old man died while another man sustained injuries after fighting and a shooting at a nightclub in Phuket Town.

The Phuket City Police was notified of the incident this morning (August 1st) at 5:30 A.M. at a nightclub on Bangkok Road in Talad Yai near Saphan Hin.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find two injured males. A 27-year-old- man who was only identified by police as ‘Got’ had sustained serious injuries from a bullet wound in his chest. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital. A sword was also found at the scene.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

