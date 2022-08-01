August 1, 2022

One dead, one injured in Phuket Town night club shooting after clubgoer allegedly attacks guard with a sword

21 mins ago TN
Street at night in Old Phuket Town

Street at night in Old Phuket Town. Photo: Joachim Hillestad. CC BY 3.0.




A 27-year-old man died while another man sustained injuries after fighting and a shooting at a nightclub in Phuket Town.

The Phuket City Police was notified of the incident this morning (August 1st) at 5:30 A.M. at a nightclub on Bangkok Road in Talad Yai near Saphan Hin.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find two injured males. A 27-year-old- man who was only identified by police as ‘Got’ had sustained serious injuries from a bullet wound in his chest. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital. A sword was also found at the scene.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Phuket Nightlife

Customer shot dead outside Phuket pub

9 mins ago TN
Rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket

Heavy rains across Phuket bring flooding and traffic headaches

2 days ago TN
Rawai Beach in Phuket

Deceased elderly American man found at Yanui beach believed to have fallen from a rock

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Town of Luang Prabang, Laos

5 Killed in Thai Tour Bus Accident in Laos

5 mins ago TN
Phuket Nightlife

Customer shot dead outside Phuket pub

9 mins ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya

56-year-old bottle scavenger found dead in front of abandoned convenience store in Pattaya

17 mins ago TN
Street at night in Old Phuket Town

One dead, one injured in Phuket Town night club shooting after clubgoer allegedly attacks guard with a sword

21 mins ago TN
Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II

House Committee Reviews Air Force Appeal for F-35 Jets

42 mins ago TN