PHUKET: A couple has asked police to find out who was responsible for their 18-day-old baby’s arm being broken during treatment at their local hospital.

Chakkrit Nimnoo and his wife Atchara Chantharat, both 31, filed their complaint at Muang Phuket police station on Friday.

