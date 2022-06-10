June 10, 2022

TAT to Allocate 100 Million Baht to Revitalize Tourism

4 hours ago TN
Tuk tuks waiting for customers in Chon Buri

Tuk tuks waiting for customers in Thailand. Photo: Thailand_becausewecan / Pixabay.




BANGKOK (NNT) – A budget of more than 100 million baht will be proposed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to the Center for Economic Situation Administration for approval in order to help revitalize Thailand’s tourism industry.

According to TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn, the proposed budget for fiscal 2023 aims to attract at least 10 million tourists, bringing the figure closer to TAT’s 2022 target. TAT’s target for this year is 7-10 million international tourists, which will be doubled to 20 million in 2023, and 25-30 million tourists with a total revenue of 3 trillion baht in 2024.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Cannabis Sativa Plant

Thai Government to Give Away 1 Million Cannabis Plants

4 hours ago TN
A street in Pattaya, Chon Buri province

Foreign driver’s pickup truck overturns in Pattaya

15 hours ago TN
Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Tourism Ministry to Delay Tourism Fee Until the End of This Year

15 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Cannabis Sativa Plant

Thai Government to Give Away 1 Million Cannabis Plants

4 hours ago TN
Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Newborn child’s arm broken at Phuket hospital

4 hours ago TN
Tuk tuks waiting for customers in Chon Buri

TAT to Allocate 100 Million Baht to Revitalize Tourism

4 hours ago TN
A street in Pattaya, Chon Buri province

Foreign driver’s pickup truck overturns in Pattaya

15 hours ago TN
Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Tourism Ministry to Delay Tourism Fee Until the End of This Year

15 hours ago TN