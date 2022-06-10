TAT to Allocate 100 Million Baht to Revitalize Tourism









BANGKOK (NNT) – A budget of more than 100 million baht will be proposed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to the Center for Economic Situation Administration for approval in order to help revitalize Thailand’s tourism industry.

According to TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn, the proposed budget for fiscal 2023 aims to attract at least 10 million tourists, bringing the figure closer to TAT’s 2022 target. TAT’s target for this year is 7-10 million international tourists, which will be doubled to 20 million in 2023, and 25-30 million tourists with a total revenue of 3 trillion baht in 2024.

