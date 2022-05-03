May 3, 2022

TAT Eyes Leveraging Soft Power to Attract Quality International Tourists

10 hours ago TN
Phuket Ambassadors trip Airport walkthrough

Phuket Ambassadors trip Airport walkthrough. Photo: Phuket Tourist Association (PTA).




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is aiming to leverage Thai soft power in order to attract quality international visitors to the kingdom.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the plan came after a discussion with the private sector following the government’s decision to reopen Thailand to the international community this month. The meeting aimed to determine how best to attract between 5 million and 15 million visitors this year. If Thailand sees 160 million total travelers in 2022, tourism revenue could be as high as 1.3 to 1.8 trillion baht.

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

