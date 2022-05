Police in Chiang Mai formally charged Prinn Panitchpakdi with indecency on Tuesday, when the former Democrat Party deputy leader reported to Muang police station.

Pol Col Puwanat Duangdee, chief of Muang police, said Mr Prinn was informed of the criminal charge. Police would oppose court bail.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumet Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

