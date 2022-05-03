May 3, 2022

Former KGB agent says Putin suffers from Parkinson’s and early stage ‘dementia’

9 hours ago
Vladimir Putin in 2017

Vladimir Putin in 2017. Photo: The Russian Presidential Press and Information Office. CC BY 4.0.




A former KGB agent claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from early-stage dementia and says his paranoia is driving him mad, according to the British newspaper The Sun on Tuesday.

The Russian leader’s health has long been a source of speculation, with several Western intelligence services suggesting he has serious health problems.

However, Putin’s press chief, Dmitry Peskov, has insisted that Putin’s health is “excellent,” despite the fact that his public appearances have sparked rumors about his physical condition.

The Sun newspaper exclusively publishes the declarations of former Russian spy Boris Karpichkov, 62, who defends that even members of Putin’s inner circle are not informed about his state of health to protect his image as a “strong man”.

The former spy, who now lives in the UK, said Putin sees many “traitors” around him and that his health is a “particularly sensitive issue.”

“He is, or at least acts, crazy and obsessed with paranoid ideas,” he has defended. Parea added: “He sees literally everyone, including those within the Russian security services and even within his closest circle, as traitors.”

Karpichkov sees Putin as likely to suffer from the onset of dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

“I am not a doctor myself… but there is great concern that Putin is suffering from numerous physical health conditions, possibly due to sports injuries during his youth,” he said.

-Thailand News (TN)

