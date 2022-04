The Bangkok South Criminal Court granted conditional bail this afternoon (Sunday) to former Democrat deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi, who is currently facing sexual assault charges. Prinn posted bail surety of 700,000 Baht

Three charges have been filed against Prinn by Lumpini police, in response to complaints from three women who claim they were sexually assaulted by him.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

