April 17, 2022

Putin organizes pro-Ukraine invasion rallies in European cities

10 mins ago TN
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Luzhsky training range during the main stage of the Zapad joint Russian-Belarusian strategic exercises

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Luzhsky training range during the main stage of the Zapad joint Russian-Belarusian strategic exercises. Photo: Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation. CC BY 3.0.




The Kremlin is continuing its task of trying to turn the narrative and information battle on its head. With virtually the majority of international public opinion condemning the invasion of Ukraine, Russia will be trying to generate a favorable climate abroad.

As the Mirror reports, Moscow is coordinating demonstrations across Europe in favor of its invasion of Ukraine. Cities such as Berlin, Dublin, Hannover, Frankfurt and Athens have hosted demonstrations in recent weeks with participants waving Russian flags and images of Putin.

Because the demonstrations often take place at the same time, despite being hundreds of kilometers apart, some experts argue that this is a telltale sign that Moscow has organized them en masse.

These experts say that the Kremlin’s federal agency, Rossotrudnichestvo, has instructed Russian expatriates living in neighboring countries to hold such demonstrations in an effort to generate support for the war.

This Friday, Belgrade was the scene of a demonstration in which hundreds of people joined a march with pictures of Putin and T-shirts marked with the letter Z.

It was the latest in a series of shows of support for a cause that is viewed sympathetically among many Serbs, who harbor anti-Western sentiments dating back to 1999 when NATO forced Belgrade to give up Kosovo.

Moscow is concerned about the lack of genuine support for its invasion of Ukraine. “Controlling those optics is something the Russian authorities see as an important thing,” said Ben Noble, associate professor of Russian politics at University College London.

-Thailand News (TN)

