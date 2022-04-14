Russia denies Moskva sinking after apparent Ukrainian missile attack









The cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea fleet, has been hit by Ukrainian missiles, causing “severe damage”, a Ukrainian military source announced. The Russians deny this and claim that the damage is the result of a fire inside the ship. As a result of this attack, Russia has reportedly moved its ships in the northern Black Sea to the south, according to a high-ranking U.S. Defense Department official.

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied reports that the warship had sunk to the bottom of the Black Sea. It said the Moskva had “retained buoyancy,” with fires extinguished and the crew transferred to another vessel.

#Moskva is sunk! Many reports on this which seem to conflict but this one certainly has some clout if indeed the Russian Def Minister stated this. Ukraine has offensively removed the biggest threat to #Odesa and Black Sea sending a clear message. @CNN @CNNnewsroom https://t.co/tT8LXeGS2p — Dave Benham 🇺🇦 🌻 (@DaveBenhamVash) April 14, 2022

Russia threatened Thursday to deploy nuclear weapons in the Baltics if Sweden and Finland join NATO. “It will be necessary to strengthen the grouping of ground forces, anti-aircraft defense, deploy significant naval forces in the waters of the Gulf of Finland. And in that case it will no longer be possible to speak of a Baltic without nuclear weapons. The balance must be restored,” said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

On the 50th day of the fighting, Russian shelling continues in the Kharkov region in the northeast of the country. At least four people have been killed and ten wounded. Meanwhile, in the south, in Mariupol, the mayor’s office affirms that the number of civilians killed in the attacks exceeds 20,000 and it is not excluded that it could reach 30,000. Russia has announced that it is now in possession of the port, but has yet to take the industrial part.

