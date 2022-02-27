Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on alert









Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Sunday that he is placing the country’s strategic deterrent forces, which control the nuclear arsenal, under a “special service regime” in response to “aggressive comments made by NATO leaders.”

The deterrent forces specialize in the delivery of long-range ballistic and cruise missiles, and are responsible for the routine control of nuclear and conventional weapons.

“I order Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valeri Gerasimov to transfer the Russian Army’s deterrent forces to a special combat service regime,” the president said in statements reported by RIA Novosti.

Putin stressed that the West takes unfriendly steps towards Russia from the economic point of view.

Peace talks over Ukraine: President Zelensky says delegation from Kyiv and Russia will meet on the Belarus border after Putin put his nuclear deterrent forces on 'alert', furious at 'aggr…

via https://t.co/GkxGquFI0f https://t.co/D1XiVE60Ew — Jackie Tidd (@jackie_tidd) February 27, 2022

“I am referring to the illegitimate sanctions well known to all,” he added, referring to the gale of Western sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation of ‘demilitarization and denazification’ of the neighboring country.”

These strategic deterrence forces are the same ones that conducted exercises in Belarus just prior to the invasion of Ukraine.

During these exercises, Russian forces launched the RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile, as well as cruise missiles from Tu-95ms long-range strategic missile carriers, which hit targets in Pemboi and Kura.

In addition, from the waters of the Barents Sea, a strategic nuclear submarine of the Northern Fleet ‘Karelia’ also launched a Sineva model ballistic missile.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





