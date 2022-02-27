Anonymous declares war on Putin and warns him of ‘unprecedented’ attacks









The Anonymous collective has declared ‘cyberwar’ on Saturday to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine, and warned that its government web infrastructure will face “unprecedented” attacks.

In a video released via YouTube, in which Anonymous has censured Russia’s “aggressive regime”, a representative of the collective has indicated that, over the last few days, many Russian government sites have suffered cyber attacks and has warned Putin that “this is just the beginning”.

The Kremlin’s website has stopped working again yesterday Saturday, after the crash suffered last Thursday, against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Visitors to the www.kremlin.ru page have been unable to access that site, as well as other official sites. The Russian Defense Ministry and the Russia Today (RT) television channel have also been attacked in recent days.

Anonymous shuts down a gas supply provided by Tvingo Telecom. The company offers fiber-optic networking, Internet, wireless, telephony, and installation of drivers, and satellite services. Tvingo Telecom serves clients in Russia. https://t.co/7ApHSAgmgR — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) February 27, 2022

The cyberattack against the Russian government comes after the hacker collective Anonymous announced its intention to wage a “cyberwar” against Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Addressing Vladimir Putin, the Anonymous representative said: “Your secrets will not be safe anymore,” before remarking on the possibility of “key components of the Russian government infrastructure” being hacked.

He also remarked that the invasion of Ukraine has shown that the “Russian regime” has “no respect” for human rights and self-determination of its neighboring countries, while regretting the damage to civilian infrastructure and the civilians who have been “killed”.

Also, last year YouTube blocked and removed the German channels of Russian state media outlet RT as a sanction for violating the disinformation policy set by the platform in relation to the pandemic.

-Thailand News (TN)

