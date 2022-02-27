February 27, 2022

Prolonged Russia-Ukraine war could derail Thai economic recovery

7 hours ago TN
Russian Air Force Su-27 Sukhois aircraft intercept a simulated hijacked aircraft

Russian Air Force Su-27 Sukhois aircraft intercept a simulated hijacked aircraft. Photo: TSgt Jason Robertson.




The impact on Thailand’s economy from the Russia-Ukraine conflict will depend on how long the hostilities go on and whether they will escalate, economic observers have noted.

In response to Russian troops invading Ukraine last week, the United States and its allies have imposed sanctions on Russia and Russian leaders, with threats of more stringent actions.





