Heavy rain forecast in South
Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast to hit 12 southern provinces from Sunday as a low-pressure cell covers the Malacca Strait and strong easterly and northeasterly winds prevail across the South and the Gulf of Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department announced in its 5am forecast on Sunday.
The 12 provinces are Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
