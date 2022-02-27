February 27, 2022

Heavy rain forecast in South

7 hours ago TN
Tropical thunderstorm approaching, near Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani

Tropical thunderstorm approaching, near Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani. Photo: Tatjana8047.




Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast to hit 12 southern provinces from Sunday as a low-pressure cell covers the Malacca Strait and strong easterly and northeasterly winds prevail across the South and the Gulf of Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department announced in its 5am forecast on Sunday.

The 12 provinces are Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

TN

