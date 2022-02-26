Russia now threatens Finland and Sweden if they join NATO

Armored column of pro-Russian troops destroyed. Photo: Ukrainian soldiers, Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. CC BY 4.0.









The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, has warned Finland and Sweden that their accession to NATO would entail “serious political-military repercussions” that would require “a response” from Russia.

This was made known by Zakharova at a press conference after both Nordic countries expressed their support for the Ukrainian government against the Russian invasion that began on Thursday and were invited to participate in the extraordinary NATO summit as observers, since they do not currently participate in the Atlantic Alliance.

Russia just threatened military consequences against Finland and Sweden.

They f***** insane. pic.twitter.com/w4BfHfYYEW — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 25, 2022

“Finland and Sweden should not base their own security on harming the security of other countries,” Zakharova said in comments reported by Newsweek.

“It is clear that the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, which is first and foremost a military alliance, would have serious politico-military repercussions that would require a response from our country,” she warned.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin had let it be known last Thursday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would “change the direction of the debate” on her country’s NATO membership.

Strong unity in condemning Russia and supporting Ukraine at today’s NATO Summit with Sweden, Finland and the EU. We stand side by side with our NATO partners. — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) February 25, 2022

Also, in recent hours, the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Volodymir Zelenski, has thanked Sweden and Ukraine for the military, technical and humanitarian aid provided.

– Thailand News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





