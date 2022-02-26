February 26, 2022

Russia now threatens Finland and Sweden if they join NATO

40 mins ago TN
Armored column of pro-Russian troops destroyed

Armored column of pro-Russian troops destroyed. Photo: Ukrainian soldiers, Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. CC BY 4.0.




The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, has warned Finland and Sweden that their accession to NATO would entail “serious political-military repercussions” that would require “a response” from Russia.

This was made known by Zakharova at a press conference after both Nordic countries expressed their support for the Ukrainian government against the Russian invasion that began on Thursday and were invited to participate in the extraordinary NATO summit as observers, since they do not currently participate in the Atlantic Alliance.

“Finland and Sweden should not base their own security on harming the security of other countries,” Zakharova said in comments reported by Newsweek.

“It is clear that the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, which is first and foremost a military alliance, would have serious politico-military repercussions that would require a response from our country,” she warned.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin had let it be known last Thursday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would “change the direction of the debate” on her country’s NATO membership.

Also, in recent hours, the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Volodymir Zelenski, has thanked Sweden and Ukraine for the military, technical and humanitarian aid provided.

– Thailand News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

The Chao Phraya River and the Rama VIII Bridge

Body of actress Nida ‘Tangmo’ Patcharaveerapong found

12 mins ago TN
Preventive measure in a pharmacy in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic

New COVID-19 infections hit another new high in Thailand on Saturday

16 mins ago TN
Rama VIII Bridge

Actress still missing after falling from speedboat into the Chao Phraya River

20 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Microsoft sign at German Microsoft campus

Microsoft Signs Memorandum in Support of Thailand 4.0

6 mins ago TN
The Chao Phraya River and the Rama VIII Bridge

Body of actress Nida ‘Tangmo’ Patcharaveerapong found

12 mins ago TN
Preventive measure in a pharmacy in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic

New COVID-19 infections hit another new high in Thailand on Saturday

16 mins ago TN
Signs in Central Pattaya

‘Restaurant’ owner arrested for allegedly breaking COVID-19 rules in Pattaya

22 mins ago TN
Top of Doi Pha Hom Pok, Chiang Mai

French man lost in Chiang Mai forest found safe

28 mins ago TN