Actress still missing after falling from speedboat into the Chao Phraya River









Rescuers were continuing the search for TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong, who fell from a speedboat into the Chao Phraya River near Rama VII Bridge on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old was among six people on the speedboat, which was travelling from Krung Thon Bridge in Bangkok to Rama VII Bridge in Nonthaburi province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

