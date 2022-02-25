Actress still missing after falling from speedboat into the Chao Phraya River
Rescuers were continuing the search for TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong, who fell from a speedboat into the Chao Phraya River near Rama VII Bridge on Thursday night.
The 37-year-old was among six people on the speedboat, which was travelling from Krung Thon Bridge in Bangkok to Rama VII Bridge in Nonthaburi province.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
