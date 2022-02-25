February 25, 2022

Actress still missing after falling from speedboat into the Chao Phraya River

Rama VIII Bridge

Rama VIII Bridge in Bangkok.




Rescuers were continuing the search for TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong, who fell from a speedboat into the Chao Phraya River near Rama VII Bridge on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old was among six people on the speedboat, which was travelling from Krung Thon Bridge in Bangkok to Rama VII Bridge in Nonthaburi province.

