French man lost in Chiang Mai forest found safe









CHIANG MAI: A 72-year-old French man who lost his way in a forest in Doi Tao district was found safe at a deserted hilltop temple on Friday.

Pol Lt Col Mokkara Srisakunpisut, inspector of the Chiang Mai Tourist Police, said a team of 200 police officers, local officials and residents began searching for Jacques Moriceau around 12.30am on Friday, after they were alerted by his relatives.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumate Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





