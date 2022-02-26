French man lost in Chiang Mai forest found safe
CHIANG MAI: A 72-year-old French man who lost his way in a forest in Doi Tao district was found safe at a deserted hilltop temple on Friday.
Pol Lt Col Mokkara Srisakunpisut, inspector of the Chiang Mai Tourist Police, said a team of 200 police officers, local officials and residents began searching for Jacques Moriceau around 12.30am on Friday, after they were alerted by his relatives.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Panumate Tanraksa
BANGKOK POST
