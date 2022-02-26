February 26, 2022

French man lost in Chiang Mai forest found safe

28 mins ago
Top of Doi Pha Hom Pok, Chiang Mai

Top of Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park in Chiang Mai Province. Photo: Eartheart123.




CHIANG MAI: A 72-year-old French man who lost his way in a forest in Doi Tao district was found safe at a deserted hilltop temple on Friday.

Pol Lt Col Mokkara Srisakunpisut, inspector of the Chiang Mai Tourist Police, said a team of 200 police officers, local officials and residents began searching for Jacques Moriceau around 12.30am on Friday, after they were alerted by his relatives.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumate Tanraksa
BANGKOK POST

