February 26, 2022

‘Restaurant’ owner arrested for allegedly breaking COVID-19 rules in Pattaya

Signs in Central Pattaya

Signs in Central Pattaya. Image: Bob in Thailand.




Pattaya Police arrested a “restaurant” owner in Pattaya for allegedly breaking Covid-19 rules and violating the closing time for alcohol-serving venues.
The Pattaya City Police this morning (February 25th) reports that raids were led by the Pattaya City Police Chief Colonel Kunlachart Kunlachai and police officers from the Safety Zone 4.0 project around midnight last night.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News

