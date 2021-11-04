Pattaya pub raided, 30 Thais and foreigners arrested

Beer bar in in Pattaya. Photo by lynhdan.









CHON BURI: Police arrested about 30 customers found drinking alcohol at a Pattaya pub on Wednesday night in violation of Covid-19 restrictions. The owner was also charged.

A police patrol checking preparations for the Pattaya Music Festival 2021 on Friday and Saturday heard loud music coming from from Lisa On The Beach pub around 10pm, according to Pol Col Methawit Praditphol, deputy chief of Chon Buri police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





