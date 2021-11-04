November 4, 2021

Pattaya pub raided, 30 Thais and foreigners arrested

19 mins ago TN
Beer bar in in Pattaya

Beer bar in in Pattaya. Photo by lynhdan.




CHON BURI: Police arrested about 30 customers found drinking alcohol at a Pattaya pub on Wednesday night in violation of Covid-19 restrictions. The owner was also charged.

A police patrol checking preparations for the Pattaya Music Festival 2021 on Friday and Saturday heard loud music coming from from Lisa On The Beach pub around 10pm, according to Pol Col Methawit Praditphol, deputy chief of Chon Buri police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

