PHUKET: Chalong Police have arrested 19 people, including Thais and foreigners, at a party at a luxury villa in Rawai for breach of COVID-prevention rules currently in force by holding an illegal gathering.

The landlord of the property has also been arrested for obstruction of arrest, said a report by Muang District officials.

