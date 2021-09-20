  • September 20, 2021
Thais and foreigners arrested for allegedly drinking alcohol and playing pool at Koh Samui restaurant

Busy road in Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani province. Photo: Luigi Rosa / flickr.



A group of Thai and foreign customers were arrested at a restaurant in the Bo Put Subdistrict of Koh Samui on Saturday, September 18th, after allegedly drinking alcoholic beverages, gambling, and shooting pool, violating Surat Thani Provincial Orders to prevent the spread of Covid-19 Coronavirus.

About 20 customers were caught drinking alcohol inside the restaurants and playing pool upon police arrival. The officials then approached the owner of the shop for an initial inspection.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News



