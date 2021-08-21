21 foreigners, Thais, arrested in Pattaya for drinking and allegedly breaking COVID rules







A total of twenty-one people were arrested tonight in Central Pattaya for allegedly breaking current laws and orders designed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, according to officials with the Pattaya Police.

The incident took place just before 9:00 P.M. on Soi Buakhao in front of the Tree Town Market area, according to Pattaya Police.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News






