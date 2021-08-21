  • August 21, 2021
Vehicle Carrying Chinese Nationals Hit by Suicide Bombing in Pakistan, Casualties Reported

Earlier this week, at least 3 people were killed and more than 50 injured after a powerful explosion hit a procession of Shiite Muslims in the Bahawalnagar city in eastern Pakistan.

A vehicle carrying Chinese nationals was hit by a suicide bomb in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, Reuters reported, citing a government official.

“Two children have been killed and three injured in the attack,” Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, said.

By Sofia Chegodaeva
Sputnik International



